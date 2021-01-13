Un poem al artistului sucevean Constantin Severin a fost inclus în antologia internațională Childhood realizată de Robin Barratt, fondatorul The Poet

Poemul „Podul lui Dumnezeu” din volumul nepublicat al lui Constantin Severin „Carnavalul Morții” a fost inclus în antologia internațională „Childhood” (Copilăria), realizată recent de scriitorul britanic Robin Barratt, fondatorul revistei THE POET din Marea Britanie.

În cele două volume ale antologiei (vol. 1 cu poeți din SUA și vol2 cu poeți din restul lumii) au fost publicate peste 300 de poeme scrise de 152 de poeți din 33 de țări ale lumii.

Reamintim că artistul sucevean Constantin Severin a fost declarat Poetul Internațional al Săptămânii 1-8 noiembrie 2020 de revista britanică de poezie „The Poet”

The Poet a fost fondată de cunoscutul poet și romancier Robin Barratt din Marea Britanie, unul dintre autorii faimoasei edituri Penguin-Random House.

PODUL LUI DUMNEZEU

din fragedă copilărie am cunoscut iureșul vieții și al morții

a trăi și a muri în același timp

fâlfâitul misterios al verbului a trămuri

țipătul unui nou născut și incantațiile bocitoarelor

moartea e o reîntoarcere la viață prin uterul primordial

aveam cinci ani și era o zi de primăvară

pădurea de liliac își lansa nori proaspeți de miresme

spre satul străjuit de Podul lui Dumnezeu

iar eu așteptam înfrigurat în cerdacul casei bătrânești

împreună cu o jumătate din familie

nașterea surorii mele

iar la două case mai la vale pe dealul copilăriei

cealaltă jumătate de familie o jelea pe bunica

care murise în somn ghemuită

în poziția fetusului

moartea e o reîntoarcere la viață prin uterul primordial

cu o zi înainte de a pleca în celălalt tărâm

bunica mă încântase cu legenda Podului lui Dumnezeu

a fost odată ca niciodată o peșteră uriașă de calcar

în coasta satului de lângă pădurea de liliac

din nefericire în peștera vastă își făcuse culcuș Diavolul

iar viața sătenilor devenise peste noapte un Infern

bolile și oamenii îndrăciți bântuiau prin toate ungherele

recoltele erau distruse și casele luau foc din senin

spaima și foamea dominau mica societate

sinuciderile și morțile timpurii se înmulțeau

moartea e o reîntoarcere la viață prin uterul primordial

oamenii se rugau zi și noapte în vechea biserică de lemn

îl implorau înlăcrimați pe Dumnezeu să-i apere de Diavol

dar anii treceau și tragediile curgeau fără sfârșit

pe piciorul de plai vegheat de pădurea de liliac

într-o zi cerul s-a dat la o parte ca un incunabul străvechi

și Dumnezeu a prăbușit cu un tunet asurzitor tavanul peșterii

iar Diavolul a luat-o la fugă peste mări și țări

bunica credea că aceea a fost clipa în care oamenii

au căpătat Chip întrupat din cenușa de suferință și moarte

moartea e o reîntoarcere la viață prin Podul lui Dumnezeu

Suceava, 3 mai 2020

THE BRIDGE OF GOD

from an early age I knew the rush of life and death

to live and die at the same time

the mysterious flutter of the verb to live-die

the scream of a newborn and the chanting of mourners

death is a return to life through the primordial womb

I was five years old and it was a spring day

the lilac forest released fresh scented clouds

to the village guarded by the Bridge of God

and I waited coldly in the porch of the old house

together with half the family

for the birth of my sister

and two houses further down on my childhood hill

the other half of the family mourned my grandma

who had died crouched

in a fetal position

death is a return to life through the primordial womb

the day before she left for the other realm

my grandma had delighted me with the legend of the Bridge of God

it was once a huge limestone cave

on the coast of the village near the lilac forest

unfortunately in the vast cave the Devil had slept

and the life of the villagers had become Hell overnight

plagues and possessed people haunted all corners

the crops were destroyed and the houses caught fire suddenly

fear and hunger dominated the small society

suicides and early deaths were on the rise

death is a return to life through the primordial womb

people prayed day and night in the old wooden church

they implored God in tears to protect them from the Devil

but the years passed and the tragedies flowed endlessly

on the plateau guarded by the lilac forest

one day the sky fell apart like an ancient incunabulum

and God slammed the ceiling of the cave with a deafening thunder

and the Devil fled over the seas and lands

my grandma thought this happened when people

got a Face incarnated from the ashes of suffering and death

death is a return to life through the Bridge of God

Suceava, May 3, 2020

(c) C.S, English version by Constantin Severin&Slim FitzGerald

https://www.thepoetmagazine.org/winter-2020—childhood