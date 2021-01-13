Un poem al artistului sucevean Constantin Severin a fost inclus în antologia internațională Childhood realizată de Robin Barratt, fondatorul The Poet

Poemul „Podul lui Dumnezeu” din volumul nepublicat al lui Constantin Severin „Carnavalul Morții” a fost inclus în antologia internațională „Childhood” (Copilăria), realizată recent de scriitorul britanic Robin Barratt, fondatorul revistei THE POET din Marea Britanie.
În cele două volume ale antologiei (vol. 1 cu poeți din SUA și vol2 cu poeți din restul lumii) au fost publicate peste 300 de poeme scrise de 152 de poeți din 33 de țări ale lumii.
Reamintim că artistul sucevean Constantin Severin a fost declarat Poetul Internațional al Săptămânii 1-8 noiembrie 2020 de revista britanică de poezie „The Poet”
The Poet a fost fondată de cunoscutul poet și romancier Robin Barratt din Marea Britanie, unul dintre autorii faimoasei edituri Penguin-Random House.
PODUL LUI DUMNEZEU
din fragedă copilărie am cunoscut iureșul vieții și al morții
a trăi și a muri în același timp
fâlfâitul misterios al verbului a trămuri
țipătul unui nou născut și incantațiile bocitoarelor
moartea e o reîntoarcere la viață prin uterul primordial
aveam cinci ani și era o zi de primăvară
pădurea de liliac își lansa nori proaspeți de miresme
spre satul străjuit de Podul lui Dumnezeu
iar eu așteptam înfrigurat în cerdacul casei bătrânești
împreună cu o jumătate din familie
nașterea surorii mele
iar la două case mai la vale pe dealul copilăriei
cealaltă jumătate de familie o jelea pe bunica
care murise în somn ghemuită
în poziția fetusului
moartea e o reîntoarcere la viață prin uterul primordial
cu o zi înainte de a pleca în celălalt tărâm
bunica mă încântase cu legenda Podului lui Dumnezeu
a fost odată ca niciodată o peșteră uriașă de calcar
în coasta satului de lângă pădurea de liliac
din nefericire în peștera vastă își făcuse culcuș Diavolul
iar viața sătenilor devenise peste noapte un Infern
bolile și oamenii îndrăciți bântuiau prin toate ungherele
recoltele erau distruse și casele luau foc din senin
spaima și foamea dominau mica societate
sinuciderile și morțile timpurii se înmulțeau
moartea e o reîntoarcere la viață prin uterul primordial
oamenii se rugau zi și noapte în vechea biserică de lemn
îl implorau înlăcrimați pe Dumnezeu să-i apere de Diavol
dar anii treceau și tragediile curgeau fără sfârșit
pe piciorul de plai vegheat de pădurea de liliac
într-o zi cerul s-a dat la o parte ca un incunabul străvechi
și Dumnezeu a prăbușit cu un tunet asurzitor tavanul peșterii
iar Diavolul a luat-o la fugă peste mări și țări
bunica credea că aceea a fost clipa în care oamenii
au căpătat Chip întrupat din cenușa de suferință și moarte
moartea e o reîntoarcere la viață prin Podul lui Dumnezeu
Suceava, 3 mai 2020
THE BRIDGE OF GOD
from an early age I knew the rush of life and death
to live and die at the same time
the mysterious flutter of the verb to live-die
the scream of a newborn and the chanting of mourners
death is a return to life through the primordial womb
I was five years old and it was a spring day
the lilac forest released fresh scented clouds
to the village guarded by the Bridge of God
and I waited coldly in the porch of the old house
together with half the family
for the birth of my sister
and two houses further down on my childhood hill
the other half of the family mourned my grandma
who had died crouched
in a fetal position
death is a return to life through the primordial womb
the day before she left for the other realm
my grandma had delighted me with the legend of the Bridge of God
it was once a huge limestone cave
on the coast of the village near the lilac forest
unfortunately in the vast cave the Devil had slept
and the life of the villagers had become Hell overnight
plagues and possessed people haunted all corners
the crops were destroyed and the houses caught fire suddenly
fear and hunger dominated the small society
suicides and early deaths were on the rise
death is a return to life through the primordial womb
people prayed day and night in the old wooden church
they implored God in tears to protect them from the Devil
but the years passed and the tragedies flowed endlessly
on the plateau guarded by the lilac forest
one day the sky fell apart like an ancient incunabulum
and God slammed the ceiling of the cave with a deafening thunder
and the Devil fled over the seas and lands
my grandma thought this happened when people
got a Face incarnated from the ashes of suffering and death
death is a return to life through the Bridge of God
Suceava, May 3, 2020
(c) C.S, English version by Constantin Severin&Slim FitzGerald
