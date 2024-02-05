Top 10 Players with Highest Batting Strike Rate in IPL 2023



The batting strike rate is very important in IPL. Cricketers who score more runs in fewer balls have higher batting strike rates. Know about ten players with the highest batting strike rate in the Indian Premier League 2023.

Highest Batting Strike Rate in IPL 2023

Find out below the top ten batters with the highest strike rate in the Indian Premier League 2023 season.

Indian cricketer Umran Malik is in the first position with a strike rate of 237.50, while England cricketer Mark Wood is in the second position with a strike rate of 220.

Of the ten cricketers, four Indians – Umran Malik, Akash Deep, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Suryakumar Yadav – have made it to this list.

Mark Wood, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Glenn Maxwell, Glenn Phillips, and Heinrich Klaasen are six overseas players to feature on the list.

Umran Malik – 237.50

Indian cricketer Umran Malik has the highest strike rate in the IPL 2023 season. Umran, who made 19 runs in two innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad, has a batting strike rate of 237.50.

Mark Wood – 220.00



England cricketer Mark Wood has the second highest strike rate. Mark Wood, who played for the Lucknow Supergiants, scored 11 runs in 2 innings. His batting strike rate is 220.00

Rashid Khan – 216.66



Afghanistan star cricketer Rashid Khan is the third-highest. Rashid Khan played for the Gujarat Titans and scored 130 runs in nine innings. His batting strike rate is 216.66.

Akash Deep – 212.50



Indian cricketer Akash Deep has a strike rate of 212.50 in the IPL 2023 season. He played for Royal Challengers Bangalore and scored 17 runs in one innings.

David Wiese – 190.90



Namibian cricketer David Wiese has the fifth highest strike rate in the IPL 2023 season. David Wiese scored 21 runs in three innings for the Kolkata Knight Riders. His batting strike rate is 190.90.

Glenn Maxwell – 183.48



Australian star cricketer Glenn Maxwell is sixth in the list. He scored 400 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 183.48 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2023 season.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni – 182.45

Legendary cricketer and Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has the seventh highest strike rate in the IPL 2023 edition. Dhoni scored 104 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 182.45.

Suryakumar Yadav – 181.13

Star batsman Suryakumar Yadav is another batsman with a strike rate of more than 180. Suryakumar Yadav, who played for the Mumbai Indians, scored 605 runs in 16 innings and had a strike rate of 181.13.

Glenn Phillips – 177.27

New Zealand cricketer Glenn Phillips had a strike rate of 177.27 in the IPL 2023 season. Glenn Phillips, who played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, scored 39 runs in five innings.

Heinrich Klaasen – 177.07

South African cricketer Heinrich Klaasen is the tenth player in the list of highest strike rate in the IPL 2023 season. Klaasen played for Sunrisers Hyderabad and scored 448 runs at a strike rate of 177.07 in 11 innings.