Moldova's basketball landscape is modest yet steadily evolving, with organized structures for both men's and women's competitions, as well as youth development initiatives.

The Basketball Federation of Moldova, founded in 1991 and headquartered in Chișinău, is the sport's official governing body. A FIBA member since 1992, it oversees national men's and women's teams, youth squads, and domestic leagues.

The Moldovan National Division serves as the top tier for men’s professional basketball and features a variety of regional clubs, with 3 examples being:

Ceadîr‑Basket;

Soroca‑Baschet;

and Academia Pervanciuc Moldova.

Some of those squads are based in Chișinău, Ceadîr-Lunga, Bălți, and beyond. The 2024-25 season concluded with Ceadîr‑Basket clinching their 1st-ever championship by sweeping Soroca‑Baschet 3-0 in the finals.

Female and international competitions

On the women's side, the 2024-25 Moldovan Women's Basketball League wrapped up in June, with CS Asem securing their 5th national title after defeating SS Bălți. Key performers included MVP Irina Nebesnaia, top scorer Ecaterina Tcacenco (22.8 ppg), and Finals MVP Ksenia Alfiorova.

Historically, clubs like CS Femina‑Sport Chișinău made their mark in the early 2010s, winning multiple championships and cups.

On the international scene, Moldova's men's national basketball team has competed in smaller-scale European tournaments, notably the European Championship for Small Countries. They earned silver medals in 2008 and 2012.

Though they’ve yet to qualify for the EuroBasket main event or the FIBA World Cup, these regional campaigns remain important stepping stones.

Youth teams also participate in FIBA’s Division C tournaments. For example, the U16 boys’ team recently competed with a 3-3 win-loss record in the 2025 FIBA U16 EuroBasket Division C. At the same time, the U16 women’s team in their version of the Division C championship posted a 1-4 result, finishing 7th.

While structured development exists, basketball in Moldova still faces hurdles such as limited resources and grass-roots infrastructure. Still, participation and organization continue to grow, propelled by dedicated clubs and federation-led competition.